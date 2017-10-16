Google app 7.14 prepares for Assistant on tablets, unlinking devices, more [APK Teardown]

The latest beta version of the Google app rolled out this evening and hints at Assistant finally being available on tablets, as well as other features possibly coming to more devices. Version 7.14 also includes some user-facing changes, while there are some mentions about the upcoming Pixel Buds.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Google Assistant for tablets and Pixelbook

When Google Assistant widely rolled out earlier this year, it notably left out tablets. As such, for the past several months, larger-screened devices running Marshmallow and above retained the old Now on Tap. However, a new string and icon suggest that Assistant could soon be coming to tablets. Additionally, a similar line for the Pixelbook has been added.

<string name=”assistant_settings_device_type_pixelbook”>Pixelbook</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_device_type_tablet”>Tablet</string>

Unlink devices

At the moment, unlinking an Assistant device, like a Google Home, requires a trip to the Home app. However, users might soon be able to unlink devices from the main Assistant settings screen.

<string name=”assistant_settings_unlink_devices_common_text”>Unlinking your account from this device will disable all personalization features such as voice control and recommendations. Are you sure you want to unlink your account?</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_unlink_devices_common_title”>Unlink this device</string>

Personal results possibly coming to other devices

Google Home speakers feature a toggle in their Assistant settings to enable/disable “Personal results” that allow calendar events, flight details, and other information to aid with orders, reservations, and payments. That feature is possibly coming to other devices as suggested by several new strings and the existence of a display layout for these settings.

<string name=”personal_results_action_button”>Allow</string> <string name=”personal_results_cancel_button”>Skip</string> The Google Assistant can use your personal info (e.g. calendar and flights) to assist you. Anyone speaking to the Assistant can access this info.</string> <string name=”personal_results_title”>Allow personal results</string>

More details about Pixel Buds

We confirmed yesterday that the “apollo” codename we found several months ago indeed refered to the Pixel Buds. Version 7.14 now contains several more details about how the headphones will work.

<string name=”sleep_mode_screen_apollo_message”>To put the Google Pixel Buds in sleep mode, place them in the case or disconnect them from Bluetooth. To wake them, take them out of the case or double-tap the right earbud.</string> <string name=”sleep_mode_screen_title”>Sleep mode & Charging</string>

<string name=”bisto_device_safety_info”>Safety, Warranty & Regulatory Information</string>

Pairing Assistant devices

<string name=”multiple_devices_cant_find_device”>”Didn’t see your device”</string> <string name=”multiple_devices_found_explanation”>Choose which device you want to connect to your Assistant</string> <string name=”multiple_devices_found_title”>Multiple devices found</string>

“Search in apps” renamed to “Personal search”

Search in apps is a useful feature for looking up information across multiple apps with a unified interface. However, the name wasn’t always the clearest for end users. To remedy that, its app shortcut has been renamed to “Personal search,” while the far right tab in the Google app is now called “Personal.”

Prompt to change Search language

<string name=”multilingual_promo_content_description”>Change your search language</string> <string name=”multilingual_promo_negative_button_text”>No thanks</string> <string name=”multilingual_promo_positive_button_text”>Change language</string> <string name=”multilingual_promo_text”>Want to use Google Search in English?</string>

