Google Wifi adds SafeSearch-powered Site Blocking to shield kids from millions of sites

Over the past several months, Google Wifi has been launching in more and more countries around the world, as well as getting updated with new features. The latest is another family-focused feature called Site Blocking.

Site Blocking is aimed at letting children surf the web, while avoiding what parents and Google would consider “8 million non-kid-friendly websites.”

Being a parent in today’s connected world can be tough. You want to give your kids the ability to learn and explore across the digital universe, but worry they might stumble upon inappropriate content along the way. With Site Blocking—the latest addition to Google Wifi’s family controls—we’re removing some of the worry. Site Blocking allows you to block access to more than 8 million non-kid-friendly websites websites on any device in your home—all with a few taps in the Google Wifi app.

The feature builds off the SafeSearch feature introduced in Google Search back in 2009 that prevents more nefarious sites from showing up in results. Working with the SafeSearch team, the list of pages explicitly shielded by Site Blocking is automatically updated in real-time.

This latest Google Wifi feature is line with others like “Scheduled Pause” that already allow parents to prevents kids from getting online at certain times of the day. More broadly, Google through Family Link is offering a number of kid management tools for parents.

Site Blocking will be available in the Google Wifi app alongside the other Family Wi-Fi settings and rolling out over the next few days.

