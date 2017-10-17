Google Wifi is now available in 5 new countries: Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. This brings the total number of countries in which you can buy the Google Wifi on the Google Store up to 12.

Here’s the full list of countries where you can now buy the Google Wifi (via Google Support):

Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States (except Puerto Rico).

As is the case in the United States, all 5 new countries now offer the Google Wifi in two forms: single, and 3-pack. Prices vary slightly, for instance running you 149€ in Finland and 139€ in the Netherlands. But I’d recommend checking out the Google Store for your locale.

If you live in the states, Google has been offering a tiny discount on the Wifi one-pack. You can get it right now from the Google Store for $124, which is a measly $5 off its normal $129 price. Google is also offering $70 off when you buy a Google Wifi 3-pack and Google Home together.