Feature request: Google Photos needs to let you select & save multiple images to your phone [Gallery]

When it comes to storing and organizing the thousands of images and selfies taken on smartphones, Google Photos is by far the best option on the market. Not only does it back all of your memories up to the cloud, but it also organizes everything and creates animations. But, as I just recently found out, it’s almost impossible to download multiple images from Photos back to your smartphone…

UAG Cases

As you can see from the gallery below, it is possible to select multiple images within the Photos application. From there, you can share them using with a limited number of other apps, create a new album, delete them from the cloud, or archive the selection so that they don’t show up in the main library. As you might have noticed, the ability to save the collection back to your phone is not there.

I noticed this missing feature when I wanted to upload multiple images that were backed up in Photos to Instagram. I literally spent almost 20 minutes trying to figure out why this wasn’t working. I even went through the process of adding everything to an album, thinking I could possibly download the entire collection of photos.

After wasting all of this time, I found that by tapping into each individual photo and then selecting the menu icon, it was, in fact, possible to save the image to my phone. So instead of being able to choose the eight images from the Photos library and download them to my device, I had to tap into each and every item, open the menu, and then save it.

Yes, this is a minor and probably insignificant feature for most people, but it’s something that I expected to be a stock aspect of Google Photos. This is something that can be found in our gallery applications, including the iPhone’s photo gallery.

So, have you ever run into this problem? Are there any other features you wish would be added to Google Photos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: