How to disable Android Oreo’s persistent ‘using battery’ notification

- Oct. 26th 2017 7:09 am PT

View Comments

When Google first rolled out Android Oreo, a persistent notification came with it that displayed all of the apps that were running in the background. With the release of the Android 8.1 Developer Preview, this notification has now been renamed to “using battery” and allows users to disable it from always showing (even on 8.0). Here’s how to do just that…

UAG Cases

How to disable Android Oreo’s persistent “using battery” notification:

  1. Unlock your device running Android Oreo
  2. Swipe down on the notification shade, fully exposing the “using battery” notification
  3. Long press on the notification until it changes and shows a toggle
  4. Tap on the toggle, making sure that it’s grayed out
  5. Select Done to disable the “using battery” notification

How to enable Android Oreo’s persistent “using battery” notification:

  1. Unlock your device and go to its Settings menu
  2. Scroll down and tap on Apps & notifications
  3. Tap on App info or the “See all X apps” option
  4. In the top right corner, select the three-dot menu icon and select Show system
  5. Scroll through your install applications and tap on Android System
  6. Select App notifications
  7. Locate Apps consuming battery and toggle it on
  8. When you re-enable the notification, it keeps a persistent icon in the top bar. Tap on Apps consuming battery
  9. Select Importance and tap on Low to disable the persistent icon

Learn more about Android Oreo

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android Basics

Android Basics

If you're new to Android, Chrome, or anything related to Google, it can sometimes be a little difficult getting yourself familiar with the platforms. That's why we created Android Basics!
Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo

Google's latest version of Android. While not introducing new UI changes, it does pack with it new APIs and improved notifications.
Android 8.1 Oreo

About the Author

Justin Duino's favorite gear

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Acessorz USB-C Dock
Samsung Chromebook Pro

Samsung Chromebook Pro