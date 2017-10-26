When Google first rolled out Android Oreo, a persistent notification came with it that displayed all of the apps that were running in the background. With the release of the Android 8.1 Developer Preview, this notification has now been renamed to “using battery” and allows users to disable it from always showing (even on 8.0). Here’s how to do just that…

How to disable Android Oreo’s persistent “using battery” notification:

Unlock your device running Android Oreo Swipe down on the notification shade, fully exposing the “using battery” notification Long press on the notification until it changes and shows a toggle Tap on the toggle, making sure that it’s grayed out Select Done to disable the “using battery” notification

How to enable Android Oreo’s persistent “using battery” notification:

Unlock your device and go to its Settings menu Scroll down and tap on Apps & notifications Tap on App info or the “See all X apps” option In the top right corner, select the three-dot menu icon and select Show system Scroll through your install applications and tap on Android System Select App notifications Locate Apps consuming battery and toggle it on When you re-enable the notification, it keeps a persistent icon in the top bar. Tap on Apps consuming battery Select Importance and tap on Low to disable the persistent icon

