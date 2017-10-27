You can now cast shows from The CW using Google Assistant and Chromecast

Over the past few weeks, Google has been improving one of Assistant’s best features, casting. The functionality was not only extended to phones, but it also picked up a couple of new services. In a new blog post talking about those changes, Google has also revealed that The CW is now available on Google Home.

HBO Now and CBS All Access have both landed on Google Home in the past couple of months, adding to the already available Netflix support. Both of those require that you manually link your accounts to get things working, but The CW doesn’t require an account at all.

To cast content from The CW, simply ask Assistant on your phone or Google Home to play a specific show from the network. That might include “Arrow,” “The Flash,” or others like “Riverdale.”

If you’re in the U.S. with a Google Home and Chromecast, all you have to do is link your HBO NOW and/or CBS All Access account in the Google Home app. You don’t need an account to enjoy content from The CW. Just start by saying, “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”: “Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Play Star Trek: Discovery”

“Turn the volume down”

“Go back 30 seconds”

“Play Riverdale”

This functionality is live now for all Google Assistant users.

