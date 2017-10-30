Sundar Pichai will ‘drop everything’ to fix Android’s cheeseburger emoji

Not everyone loves Google’s emojis, but the company has gone to great lengths to clean up the design of its emoji library and continually make it better. Sometimes it comes down to the little details, and most recently someone pointed out that Google’s cheeseburger emoji wasn’t quite right…

The best gifts for Android users

Thomas Baekdal pointed out on Twitter a couple of days ago that the “build” of Google’s cheeseburger emoji was a little off. Instead of putting the cheese up on top of the patty, like most people and restaurants do, this design placed it on the bottom.

As The Verge points out, Google seems to be the only one really getting this wrong. Using Emojipedia to compare Google’s design to that of Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and even the old LG and HTC emoji sets shows that pretty much everyone else gets it right, or at least a bit more right with the cheese sitting on top of the patty or lettuce.

In response to the viral tweet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai chimed in stating that he would “drop everything” and fix this on Monday, provided that the proper order can be figured out.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: