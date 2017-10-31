Google Feed redesign w/ rounded UI, removed navigation drawer, more beginning to rollout

On the eve of Google’s October 4th event, we were able to enable a redesigned Google Feed that featured numerous rounded UI elements, a new bottom bar, and removed navigation drawer. Following last night’s release of version 7.15 of the Google app, it appears that this new design is beginning to rollout for some.

Matching Google Assistant’s new design, the Google app’s background is now white instead of light gray, while nearly all the UI elements have been rounded. This includes the search bar in the Feed, as well as in Search results, and article/story cards.

Our hands-on with this new design also notes rounded cards in Assistant’s Explore and Your Stuff tabs.

Meanwhile, the bottom bar features some redesigned icons and a fifth tab for settings. These icons are slightly different — no icons labels — from what we spotted earlier this month, but functionality remains identical, save for the absence of the tab that launches Assistant.

The latter tab is due to the fact that this new design removes the navigation drawer. This new tab now houses the account switcher, as well as settings and shortcuts to Saved, Reminders, Customize, and Managed searches. This is a particularly inconvenient changes that limits fast access.

So far, we’ve spotted two reports of this new design rolling out in different countries. While coinciding with version 7.15 of the Google app, this is likely a server-side update.

