How to unlock your Chromebook with an Android smartphone

Tap on your profile picture so that the quick setting panel pops up Select the gear icon to load the settings menu Under the People subheading, tap on Screen lock You will be asked to enter your password At the bottom of the list, locate Smart Lock for Chromebook (beta). Select the Set Up button A pop-up will appear asking you to turn your phone’s Bluetooth on and visible On your Chromebook, tap on the Find your phone button When it identifies your smartphone, the Chrome will list the device’s name. If that’s the device you wish to use, select Use this phone on the Chromebook When everything has been set up in the background, you will receive a notification on your Android smartphone and will be asked to tap Next on the Chromebook You can then select Try Smart Lock to give the feature a try. The Chromebook will then lock itself. Just unlock your smartphone, and you will be able to bypass the Chromebook’s lockscreen password

After you have set up Smart Lock for Chromebook, you can use the Smart Lock to sign in to your Google account. You just need to toggle that option on under the Smart Lock section. Additionally, you can set the distance in which your smartphone has to be in for it to unlock your Chromebook.

