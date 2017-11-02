How to adjust the keyboard backlighting on Chromebooks

Currently, because most Chromebooks are budget-friendly, companies don’t put keyboard backlighting in many machines. For Chromebooks that do have this feature, though, Google and OEMs don’t advertise how to adjust its brightness level. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to do but does require using a specific keyboard combo…
- Locate the alt and the screen brightness adjustment buttons
- Press and hold down on the alt key
- Tap on either the screen brightness up or down buttons
