October security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

- Oct. 2nd 2017 9:56 am PT

While last month’s updates were slightly delayed, the October security patch is rolling out today on schedule. It contains the usual minor bug fixes and security patches for Pixel and Nexus devices.

In contrast to Nougat, the Pixel and Pixel XL have fewer individual carrier builds. There is one build for Project Fi and Canadian carriers, while all other phones are on the “Other carriers” version. Canadian carrier Rogers only notes the presence of security patches in this update.

There are 8 issues resolved in the security patch dated 2017-10-01 and 6 in the 2017-10-05 one. Google notes that the two security patch level strings provide “Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices.”

Several months ago, Google added a section in the main security bulletin for Pixel/Nexus devices. Starting this month, there is a dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets. There are 38 additional fixes on top of the latter 2017-10-05 patch.

Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. However, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. One issue resolved with this update are DNS vulnerabilities and exploits related to Dnsmasq.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

