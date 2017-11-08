Google adds Knowledge Panel for publications w/ news coverage, ‘Reviewed claims’ sections

Google’s Knowledge Graph contains a multitude of facts on people, locations, entertainment, and more. These useful cards in Search results are now adding information on media publications and newspapers.

Nintendo Switch

This latest addition comes as Google continues to tackle inaccurate and false news through various labeling and fact checking efforts. In a blog post, the company notes the “tens of thousands” publications outputting articles and stories:

As tens of thousands of publishers of all sizes push out content every day, chances are you’ve come across a publication you’re not familiar with or one you wanted to learn more about.

To help users understand their credibility and determine quality, Google is introducing publisher Knowledge Panels that include a typical summary from Wikipedia followed by up to three tabs depending on the amount of information available.

The first lists notable awards won, including Pulitzer Prizes, while the second shows topics frequently covered by the paper, including recent articles. Panels will also show “Reviewed claims” made by the publication when a “significant amount of a publisher’s recent content has been reviewed by an authoritative fact-checker.”

Google hopes that this will provide “key pieces of information to help you understand the tone, expertise and history of the publisher.”

A help page for the feature notes that the Knowledge Panel does not affect Search ranking, but that publishers cannot out-out of having this Knowledge Graph card.

In terms of whether smaller, newer sites will get this feature, Google notes “Publishers that consistently create fresh, news-related online content can improve their chances of having a Knowledge Panel.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: