Google Photos 3.9 adds a shortcut to the built-in editor to open other image editing apps

The latest version of Google Photos is rolling out this afternoon with one notable change to the app’s built-in photo editing feature. The editor now features a quick shortcut to open an image in other editing apps.

Nintendo Switch

Tapping “Edit” on an image in version 3.9 of Google Photos opens up the same editing interface. However, there is now a fourth tab at the very right. Tapping this grid icon slides up a panel that lists other photo editing apps installed on your device.

If you’ve already made changes, Photos will ask if you want to first save your edits before exporting the image to the chosen application. Despite having apps like Instagram or Vsco installed that feature their own editor, only more dedicated tuning apps like Snapseed and Photoshop showed up in this menu.

The built-in picture editor is likely enough for most users, but this shortcut is a very convenient and friendly change for the time when your images need additional editing.

Version 3.9 of Google Photos is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: