South Park: Phone Destroyer Android game launched, with in-app purchases up to $70

We first saw a trailer for the first proper smartphone South Park game back in June. The freemium game South Park: Phone Destroyer is now available for free download – though with some expensive in-app purchase options …

Ubisoft describes it as a strategic real-time battle game.

From South Park Digital Studios comes a real-time battle game like nothing you’ve ever experienced before! Take on Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle in all out mobile mayhem! South Park: Phone Destroyer brings you iconic South Park characters, action packed real-time strategy, exploding PvP battles, trademark South Park humor and collectible cards in a perfect mix that’s spicier than Cartman’s chili con carne.

The developer also says you’ll effectively get a new South Park episode in game form.

A whole new South Park experience with new and twisted versions of iconic characters like Stan of Many Moons, Cyborg Kenny, Ninjew Kyle, Grand Wizard Cartman… and many more! Experience a hilarious single player story written in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios.

Top in-app purchases range from $2.99 for ‘My name is the law’ to $69.99 for a ‘Chest of cash.’ However, Ubisoft does stress that all of these are optional.

The game is free to play. Everything can be earned in the game without paying, but you can choose to spend real world money if you wish. The game is designed so that nothing is ever locked behind a paywall. Everything in the game is available to all players as they progress, whether they choose to spend real-world money or not. Remember, you can always disable in-app purchases in your iOS device settings.

South Park: Phone Destroyer is a free download from Google Play.