Google Home Max hits the FCC noting MIMO Wi-Fi capabilities

The Google Home Mini passed through the FCC weeks before its official October 4th launch, but its larger and more premium Assistant speaker sibling only today hit the regulatory agency. The new filing reveals several tidbits about the Google Home Max set to launch next month.

Many signs suggest that this “Multimedia Device” is the Google Home Max. Like the original Home and Home Mini, it shares a similar model number: H0B. For comparison, the Home Mini is H0A and the original smart speaker was cheekily labeled H0ME.

The FCC ID label is located on the back of the speaker and is “laser ​​etched ​​into​​ the​​ chassis ​​of ​​the ​​device.” Meanwhile, the power capability (100-240 V, 50/60 Hz) lines up with the Home Max’s specification page.

Looking through the test report reveals that the device is running firmware version 1.29. Meanwhile, it seems that when Google announced and demoed the Home Max in October, it was still undergoing testing. The certification test report, according to a revision history, was first issued on October 13th before being revised on the 25th. This entire filing was submitted to the FCC at the very end of October.

A look through the authorization grant notes Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) support in regards to the device’s 2.4 and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands. One possible usage for this, beyond improved connectivity, could be the “Wireless stereo pairing” feature that allows multiple units to sync up audio when playing.

The Google Home Max is scheduled to launch in December for $399. It will be available through the Google Store in a Chalk or Charcoal color.

