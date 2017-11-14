Fossil Q Control brings a neat scroll gesture and fresh design with Android Wear [Gallery]

If you thought there were a lot of Fossil-made Android Wear watches already on the market, we have a surprise for you as the company has released yet another: the Q Control. Like the ones before it, this smartwatch features a decent sized bezel, but it at least packs in a neat trick to help you scroll through the interface along with a built-in heart rate sensor…

While previous Fossil smartwatches have typically gone with either rugged or ultra-glamorous designs, the Q Control sticks with a minimalistic sporty look. Instead of a flashy or large crown, this watch is relatively slim looking, has a single button on the right side of the face, and just appears clean and polished.

The Q Control features a 45mm circular case, is 14mm thick, and has a user-changeable 20mm watchband. As mentioned above, it also packs in a heart rate sensor and is water resistant, perfect for tracking your fitness routines or a couple of laps around a pool.

The Fossil Q Control’s most exciting feature, though, is the touch-sensitive bezel that allows you to scroll through Android Wear 2.0. This use of the bezel is very similar to something on the Misfit Vapor.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Q Control for either yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you can pick it up directly from Fossil’s website for $275. At this time, the watch is only available in black with gunmetal accents, but other color variants might be available soon.

