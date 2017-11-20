Google Assistant adds setting to manage calendars, default accounts on Google Home

For the past few teardowns of the Google app, we’ve spotted a Calendar setting among Google Assistant’s list of services. This control is now beginning to rollout and allows users to manage Google Calendar, but only on Google Home speakers.

This new option is available by heading to Google Assistant Settings and scrolling down to Services. It should be the last item in the menu and features the Google Calendar icon.

As we’ve previously shown, the page lists “Your calendars.” A user’s primary calendar is the default and cannot be unselected, while users can now add/remove others by tapping the check mark next to it.

Below, users can select a “Default calendar to create events.” Tapping reveals a picker, but it appears that this feature is not for specific calendars, like those in the list above. Rather, it’s for selecting different Google accounts that are signed into your Home.

Lastly, the Availability section notes that this feature is only available for Google Home. We’ve already spotted this setting on several devices running the latest version of the Google app.

