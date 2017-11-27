Android 8.0 Oreo rolling out starting today for the unlocked HTC U11

About two weeks ago, HTC began rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to the U11 but only in Taiwan. Thankfully, for those HTC customers in the US, the company’s Vice President of Product Management has announced that unlocked model of the U11 will begin receiving the awaited Oreo update starting today…

UAG Cases

As mentioned above, Mo Versi, HTC’s VP of Product Management, took to Twitter to announce that after the long Thanksgiving weekend, the company will now begin rolling out the Oreo update.

If the update that hit phones in Taiwan is any indication, we expect the Oreo update to bring an Android 8.0 styled notification tray, quick settings, and support for notification dots. While Sense’s overall styling should remain the same, HTC did introduce a new rotary style menu with shortcuts to different applications with the U11+. There’s a good chance this will also make its way to the unlocked U11 here in the States.

Lastly, Versi, in response to several users, confirmed that the HTC 10, Ultra, and U11 Life will receive the Android 8.0 update, but did not give any sort of timeframe.

As with most OTA updates, it will take several days, if not weeks, for Oreo to reach all HTC U11 handsets. Make sure you let us know in the comments below if you have received the upgrade and if you see any notable differences.

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. The Oreo OS update will be available for download on the HTC u11 unlocked version starting on Monday! Enjoy! — Mo Versi (@moversi) November 25, 2017

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: