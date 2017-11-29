Google’s mobile data-saving app has moved out of beta and renamed to Datally

Although unlimited data plans are becoming more and more popular in the US, the rest of the world still actively relies on cellular plans with limited data caps. Google wants to help users control their data usage and plans to do so with its latest app called Datally…

Back in June, we saw Google testing out an application called Triangle. At the time, the data-saving tool was only being beta tested in the Philipeans. It looks like Google had a positive response to Triangle as the search giant has made it available for everyone to download and has renamed it Datally.

While phones running Android 7.0 and above have data-saving tools at the app-level built into the operating system, they can be hard to find and use correctly. With Datally, users can open the app and see exactly how much data has been used during a particular period of time, which apps have been pulling the most data, and the ability to restrict background data usage.

Additionally, there is a “Find Wi-Fi” button in Datally that lists all nearby hotspots being provided by restaurants and other businesses.

When it was being tested in the Philipeans, we saw carrier integrations that would allow users to install specific apps and earn data. Based on our limited time with Datally and the app’s description on the Play Store, it doesn’t like this functionality is still implemented. This is something that could possibly again get reintroduced into the app in the future.

If you would like to check out Datally, you can download it from the Play Store for free.