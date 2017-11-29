Google Photos 3.10 adds light navigation bar, text selection in Google Lens

Google Lens rolled out to Assistant on Pixel and Pixel 2 devices earlier this week and just today gained a translation feature. Meanwhile, Lens in Google Photos was also updated today with a text selection feature, while the app also gained a light navigation bar.

Text selection in Google Lens

In Google Lens on Assistant, sharing a captured image to another app will export any recognized text. Lens in the latest version of Google Photos adds a similar functionality.

Activating Lens on an image adds a new Text selection tab as the last option in the carousel of recognized objects and actions. Here, all identified text in a photo is listed. Users can copy it, while highlighting brings up the standard contextual panel to Share or perform a web search.

Meanwhile, while in this tab, identified text in a picture will be highlighted in boxes. Tapping on an area will output that specific text in the Lens pane below.

The most recent update to Lens in Google Photos added a neat new scanning animation.

Light navigation bar

Version 3.10 of Photos is the latest app to adopt light navigation bars to counter the Pixel 2’s burn-in in issue. Settings was the first, followed by the Google app, Gmail, and most recently Maps. Given the app’s predominantly white background, this change fits well with the rest of Photos.

