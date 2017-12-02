Google offering 6 months of Netflix for free with Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus

- Dec. 2nd 2017 1:16 pm PT

Chromebooks often come with enticing offers, mostly involving Google’s own products. A Google Play gift card here, a few hundred gigabytes of Drive storage there, it’s all been done. But now, Google is offering 6 months of Netflix with a select few Chromebooks.

As highlighted on the Chromebooks offer page, Google is currently offering 6 months worth of Netflix for those who have a Samsung Chromebook Plus, a Chromebook Pro, or a Google Pixelbook. That’s a pretty excellent offer if you’re rocking any of those machines.

Conditions do apply, though. For one, you’ll be limited to a mid-tier plan which gives you the ability to stream the service on two screens at a time. Along with that, you also get HD video and access to downloads on compatible devices (including those Chromebooks).

Normally, that plan runs $10.99 a month, so this deal is worth about $66.

If you recently purchased a Chromebook Pro/Plus or a Pixelbook, head to google.com/chromebook/offers on that machine and redeem the offer before December 31st.

