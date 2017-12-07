Google launches ‘Change the Game’ initiative to diversify mobile gaming in Play Store

Google today launched a new initiative to bring more inclusivity into mobile gaming. “Change the Game” conducted interesting research into how women play and the real-world effects that a gender gap has on games. In turn, Google is planning diversity programs, partnerships, and research throughout 2018, starting by highlighting games on the Play Store.

Google Play commissioned a study due to the lack of existing research on how women play and perceive mobile games. Surveying over 3,000 people between the age of 10-65 in the US, it found that 49% of mobile gamers are women.

Women are more likely than men (64% to 38%) to prefer mobile over other gaming platforms, with the rise of women playing mobile games tracking smartphone penetration. In general, 43% of women surveyed play five times per week or more, compared 38% of men. Entertainment, stress relief, and restful moments are cited as reasons for doing so.

Despite these statistics, Google found that on the Play Store, “more male-identified characters are featured in store icons than female-identified ones.” This leads to players having the impression that women have a reduced role in games.

Of the top 100 grossing games on Google Play, 44% more of the app icons feature male characters than female characters.

The majority (60%) of women who play mobile games think that 30% or fewer of mobile games are made for women.

Meanwhile, women are underrepresented in the gaming industry (only 24.8% identify as women or transgender), with Google arguing that “the industry’s lack of diversity limits its ability to build games that resonate with a wide and diverse audience.” This gender bias results in a negative impact on the women who play: