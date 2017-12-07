LG’s new ‘Signature’ phone is a souped up V30 w/ 6GB of RAM, Oreo, and ceramic build

The LG V30 is one of our favorite phones in late 2017, and for good reason. LG’s latest is pretty spectacular, but the company is making it even better as part of a special edition in its home country of South Korea.

LG’s new “Signature” phone (via ZDNet) is a part of the company’s super high-end line up of product which, has included TVs, washers, and more.

The “Signature” phone is basically an LG V30, but it definitely has some notable upgrades. The same 6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835, dual-cameras, Qi charging, and 3,300 mAh battery remain the same. However, there are some notable upgrades. For one, this device ships with Android Oreo. Better yet, “Signature” includes 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Another notable change from the LG V30 is the build. “Signature” ditches the standard glass back for a zirconium ceramic back with essentially the same design. LG also says that this reduces scratches, and customers will have the option to have their names engraved on the phone.

Those looking to buy this device, though, will have to have quite a bit of cash lying around. Pricing for the “Signature” is around 2 million won, or about $1,800 USD. LG is keeping this as a very limited offer, though, as only 300 units will be sold in total.

