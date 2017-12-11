The OnePlus 5T can’t stream HD video from Netflix, Google Play Movies, more

Leading up to the announcement of its latest flagship, OnePlus was repeatedly in the news for different bugs and security loopholes found on some of its handsets. Now, with the OnePlus 5T being shipped and delivered to customers, some have noticed that their latest and greatest smartphone can’t even stream HD video from some of the most popular video providers…

UAG Cases

A member of the OnePlus community forums was the first to notice that their incoming 5T would not be able to play HD-quality videos that are streamed from Netflix, Google Play Movies, and even Amazon Prime Video. Thanks to a different forum commenter who ran a DRM test on the OnePlus 5T, we know that the handset only supports Widevine Level 3, making it unable to stream video from select services above standard quality.

Based on user testing, it appears as though the OnePlus 5 only supports Widevine Level 3 as well. Thankfully, not all streaming services use the Widevine DRM system to protect copyright material. YouTube is one such platform that will allow all OnePlus owners to stream videos in 1080p without a problem.

A spokesperson from OnePlus told The Verge that the company plans to implement Widevine Level 1 on the 5T in a future update. Unfortunately, the representative didn’t state when the update would be rolled out, why it hasn’t been included since the launch of the phone, or if older hardware would also receive this update.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: