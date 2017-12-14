Google Flights now uses machine learning to track hotel prices, Trips adds ‘Discounts’ feature

Google’s suite of travel applications and services are already gearing up for the next traveling season with a number of updates today. Google Flights will now use its machine learning smarts to track hotel prices, while Trips is adding a new Discounts feature.

Earlier this year, Google Flights began displaying tips that alerted users of the best time to book tickets. Displayed in a carousel, these “Flight insights” leveraged machine learning and statistical analysis, with suggestions noting if a price was particularly low and whether they should buy soon.

Today, Google is expanding those smarts to hotel reservations. These tips will note when rates are higher than normal due to the venue being busier than usual as a result of holidays, events, or conferences. The company notes the feature will be useful when planning trips to Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Users can also be alerted of hotel price drops with email price alerts. These can be scheduled through the Google Flights mobile site, with the feature expanding to desktop next year.

Meanwhile, the convenient Google Trips app that launched last year is adding a new “Discounts section.” This feature will surface deals for tickets to top attractions, activities, and tours in the city you are traveling to.

