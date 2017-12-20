9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia XZs $399, Powerbeats3 Earbuds $110, Seagate 8TB USB Hard Drive $150, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Sony Xperia XZs 64GB (unlocked): $399 (Reg. $499) | Amazon
Powerbeats3 Bluetooth Earbuds drop below Black Friday at $110 ($50 off), more
Seagate’s 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive has plenty of storage at $150 ($40 off)
Today only, grab a two-pack of TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $37 (Reg. $60)
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $19, more
Amazon 1-day stocking stuffer sale from $5: headphones, eneloop batteries, more
$20 off SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for any USB-C device w/ code 9to5Mac
$20 off DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro w/ code 9to5Mac
9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20
Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets
Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50
Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more
Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more
Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more
Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more
Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface
MORE NEW DEALS:
Up to 20% off gift cards w/ email delivery: American Eagle, Airbnb, StubHub, IHOP, more
- Archeer 25W 2.1-Ch. Bamboo Wood Bluetooth Speaker for $30 shipped (Reg. $53)
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Command your home theater like the Enterprise: Star Trek Universal remotes at $50
- Amazon offers up to 50% off bedding from $9: ISOLUS Mattress Topper $60, more
- Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ device usage over Wi-Fi for $71 (Reg. $100)
- Jos. A. Bank Last Dash Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide: suits, jeans, sweaters, shoes & more
- This pair of 6.5″ Bookshelf Speakers by Andrew Jones is at an Amazon low of $200 ($80 off)
- Nautica Winter Sale: extra 40% off all sale + 50% off clearance w/ deals from $20
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Transistor, Final Fantasy, Goat Sim, many more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League Switch $15, GTA V from $24, more
- Forget Apple Watch w/ a throwback Casio timepiece for $8 Prime shipped
- Rand McNally Signature Edition World Wall Map is now less than $3
- Battat Trucks and Toys on sale today: Front End Loader for less than $8, more
- Keep all your networking gear running w/ APC’s 1500VA UPS for $115 (Reg. up to $200)
- Amazon 1-day musical instrument sale: Arturia MicroBrute Synth $100 off, guitars, more
- Target is taking up to 50% off pajamas, winter accessories and sweaters with deals from $7
- Amazon offers up to 50% off Calvin Klein, Merrell footwear and more from $11
- Get a 5-pack of Etekcity’s highly-rated remote-controlled outlets for $21.50 (20% off)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Instant Film Camera hits Amazon low at $40 shipped
- Build your own R2-D2: littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit $79 (Reg. $100)
- Sharp’s 60-inch Smart 4K UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs is down to $500 shipped, today only
- Give your HDTV the audio it deserves w/ Polk’s $130 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar (Reg. $200)
- iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 w/ email delivery from Amazon
- iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped
- Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500
- Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349
- iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more
- AppSanta offers 80% off Mac/iOS apps: Mini Metro, Deliveries, Twitterific, Tengami, more
- The stellar Oceanhorn hits its lowest price in years on iOS: $4 (Reg. $8+)
- Duet Display for iPad adds a second screen to your Mac for $10 (Reg. $20)
- Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac now on sale for the holidays: $40 ea. (20% off)
- Star Wars Mac Game Sale from $3: KOTOR 1 & 2, Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight 2, more
- OK Golf on iOS and Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub
- Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals
- Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback
- The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality
- Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one
- IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup
- Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more
- Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Codey Rocky is the newest coding companion robot your kids will love
- The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
- You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
- What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits
- MatataLab is a new hands-on coding robot for kids as young as four years old
- How-to: wrap your gifts to stand out this holiday season
- WaterField’s new Atlas Executive duffle carries your MacBook and workout gear in style
- Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’
- Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home
- Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year
- Best toddler learning toys to buy this holiday season
- X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night
- Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
- Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45
- AudioSwift transforms your Apple Trackpad into a MIDI controller, drum pads & more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
- How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
- Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more