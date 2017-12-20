9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia XZs $399, Powerbeats3 Earbuds $110, Seagate 8TB USB Hard Drive $150, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Powerbeats3 Bluetooth Earbuds drop below Black Friday at $110 ($50 off), more

Seagate’s 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive has plenty of storage at $150 ($40 off)

Today only, grab a two-pack of TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $37 (Reg. $60)

Smartphone Accessories: iClever Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $19, more

Amazon 1-day stocking stuffer sale from $5: headphones, eneloop batteries, more

HYPER – $20 OFF HYPER’S SOLO AND DUO USB-C HUBS FOR MACBOOK AND MACBOOK PRO W/ CODE 9TO5MAC

9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20

Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS:

Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo

Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home

Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub