Google Play hosts ’12 Days of Play’ sale for apps, games, movies, TV shows, and more

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Google Play is launching a “12 Days of Play” sale for apps, movies, TV shows, music, and books. Kicking off today and running into the new year, the Play Store is offering a number of discounts as people unwrap their new devices.

Nintendo Switch

Like on Black Friday, “premium games” are again discounted by up to 80% with notable deals including Minecraft Story Mode Season 2, Need for Speed Most Wanted, and FRAMED 2. The Play collection features around two dozen apps in total, with other discounts on in-app purchases for Pokémon GO and Clash of Clans.

On the subscription front, Play Music continues to offer new subscribers four free months of ad-free music and YouTube. Meanwhile, TuneIn and Lifesum offer 40 percent off a year’s subscription.

Google Play is also bringing back movie rentals and three episodes from any TV show for $0.99. Lastly, book purchases over $5 will see a $5 coupon, with an additional discount on top titles.

Google notes that these deals will be available “in select markets,” so be sure to check your local Play Store. The deals start today and will run for 12 days until January 2, 2018.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: