Zooper Widget returns to the Play Store after being mysteriously removed earlier this month

Zooper Widget has long been one of the best ways to customize your homescreen beyond a third-party launcher. With tremendous support from third-party developers and from its community, the app has turned into a hub for customization. However, that all came to a screeching halt earlier this month when the app vanished from Google Play. Thankfully, Zooper is back.

The best gifts for Android users

Last Friday, December 15th, Zooper Widget mysteriously disappeared from Google Play with no word on why. The lack of communication shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the fact that Zooper’s developers haven’t updated the app in nearly three years, but it was still a big disappointment for fans.

Now, just as mysteriously as it disappeared, both the free and paid versions of Zooper Widget have returned to the Play Store. There still aren’t any updates available, but users can once again download it.

The reason for Zooper going away in the first place is still completely unclear, but it seems it wasn’t something intentionally done by the developers, considering its return.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Thanks Juan!