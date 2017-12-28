Google now blocks ex-employees from leaving negative reviews of businesses

Employee turnover is a part of every business, but even once a troublesome employee is gone, they can still cause trouble for the business they formerly worked at. For many businesses, negative online reviews from those employees often caused trouble, but now, Google is finally attempting to block those.

For quite some time, I worked with a company and attempted to handle negative reviews like these, as they can really hurt a business’ online look. Unfortunately, Google has never really provided much in terms of support for this problem. A report to Google worked on occasion, but success was very hit or miss simply because Google didn’t really say reviews of that sort were against its rules.

Now, Google has made a policy update that actually prohibits reviews like this. The new guidelines found on Maps’ help center (via Search Engine Land), detail that Google views “posting negative content about a current or former employment experience” as a conflict of interest.

That’s a relatively minor change in the grand scheme of things, but it gives business owners the grounds they need to get Google’s help in removing reviews of this sort.

