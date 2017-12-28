Snapchat allows you to create your own (editable) review of 2017

If you’ve been using the Memories feature in Snapchat, to keep your favorite photos safe, you can now view all the ones you saved this year in a look back at 2017 …

TNW says that the automatically-created story can be shared if you wish.

Your 2017 Story is pretty much what it sounds like. Snapchat selects Snaps you saved to your Memories throughout 2017, and packages them in a unique story you can save and share with your friends.

It’s accessed through All > Memories.

Just in case there are any Memories you’d no longer like to be reminded of, Snapchat says that you can edit the Story before saving or sharing it. Snapchat’s Memories feature was introduced in July of last year.

The company is introducing a number of new features as part of its major redesign of its apps. Just yesterday it was reported that the company is working on a Stories Everywhere feature which would allow you to share stories through other applications and on the web.

