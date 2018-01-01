Telegram for Android now supports multiple accounts

Telegram is one of the more popular messaging clients available today, and recently the company behind the app have been adding new features. Now, the app is adding support for multiple accounts on the same device.

In its latest round of updates, Telegram brought themes to iOS, but the Android version already supported that. So instead, v4.7 of Telegram for Android brings support for multiple accounts. Obviously, you’ll still need separate phone numbers for each account, but switching between them is as easy and seamless as it is in apps like Gmail.

The Android app already supported multiple themes, so it had to go further with 4.7 by supporting multiple accounts. You can add up to three accounts with different phone numbers to your Telegram app, and then quickly switch between them from the side menu. Notifications will keep coming from all accounts, unless you change this in the Notification settings.

This latest update also brings quick replies to the app (on both platforms). This allows users to reply to a specific message in a chat with just a swipe to the left.

Telegram v4.7 is available now on Google Play.

