Here’s every game that supports the Razer Phone’s 120Hz display

- Jan. 5th 2018 6:18 am PT

Apps & Updates
View Comments

The Razer Phone is an impressive device on the spec sheet, but its stand out feature is absolutely the 5.7-inch 120Hz display. We don’t see this refresh rate often, and Razer takes advantage of it by ensuring there are plenty of games that use it.

The best gifts for Android users

Since the phone’s launch, more games have been updated or released to support this feature, but finding those games hasn’t been very easy. Now, though, Razer is making it a breeze by publishing a full list of games that support 120Hz.

From fighting to racing to FPS and more, there are currently 49 games on the Play Store that support this new display, and they’re all listed right below. For a more up to date list, check out Razer’s website.

Fighting

  • Tekken Mobile
  • Injustice
  • Injustice 2
  • Mortal Kombat X

Racing

  • Gear.Club
  • Asphalt 8
  • Riptide GP: Renegade

RPG/MMORPG

  • Final Fantasy XV: Personal Edition
  • Space Rangers: Legacy
  • Vendetta Online
  • Runescape
  • Lineage 2: Revolution
  • Evoland
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Arcade

  • Pac-Man
  • Pac-Man Pop!
  • RC Soccer
  • Super Samurai Rampage
  • Chicken Jump
  • Zen Pinball

MOBA

  • Arena of Valor
  • Vainglory

FPS

  • Modern Combat 5
  • Shadowgun Legends
  • Hitman Sniper

RTS

  • Titanfall Assault
  • Warhammer 40k: Freeblade
  • Warfair
  • World of Tanks: Blitz
  • World of Warships

Action-Adventure

  • KillAllZombies
  • Meridian
  • Bug Butcher
  • Caterzillar
  • Dash Galactic

Sandbox

  • Minecraft
  • Sandbox 3d

Puzzle/Strategy

  • Star Vikings
  • Puzzle Quest 2
  • Talos Principle
  • Mini Metro
  • Hitman Go
  • Lara Croft Go
  • Deus Ex Go

Sports

  • OK Golf

Rythym

  • Dub Dash

Location-based

  • Pokemon Go

Other

  • Chameleon Run
  • Armajet

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Razer Phone

Razer Phone

The Razer Phone packs in design influences from Nextbit but with specs that make it the perfect smartphone for gaming.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Moment Lenses for Pixel 2

Moment Lenses for Pixel 2
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier