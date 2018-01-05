Here’s every game that supports the Razer Phone’s 120Hz display

The Razer Phone is an impressive device on the spec sheet, but its stand out feature is absolutely the 5.7-inch 120Hz display. We don’t see this refresh rate often, and Razer takes advantage of it by ensuring there are plenty of games that use it.
Since the phone’s launch, more games have been updated or released to support this feature, but finding those games hasn’t been very easy. Now, though, Razer is making it a breeze by publishing a full list of games that support 120Hz.
From fighting to racing to FPS and more, there are currently 49 games on the Play Store that support this new display, and they’re all listed right below. For a more up to date list, check out Razer’s website.
Fighting
- Tekken Mobile
- Injustice
- Injustice 2
- Mortal Kombat X
Racing
- Gear.Club
- Asphalt 8
- Riptide GP: Renegade
RPG/MMORPG
- Final Fantasy XV: Personal Edition
- Space Rangers: Legacy
- Vendetta Online
- Runescape
- Lineage 2: Revolution
- Evoland
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Arcade
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man Pop!
- RC Soccer
- Super Samurai Rampage
- Chicken Jump
- Zen Pinball
MOBA
- Arena of Valor
- Vainglory
FPS
- Modern Combat 5
- Shadowgun Legends
- Hitman Sniper
RTS
- Titanfall Assault
- Warhammer 40k: Freeblade
- Warfair
- World of Tanks: Blitz
- World of Warships
Action-Adventure
- KillAllZombies
- Meridian
- Bug Butcher
- Caterzillar
- Dash Galactic
Sandbox
- Minecraft
- Sandbox 3d
Puzzle/Strategy
- Star Vikings
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Talos Principle
- Mini Metro
- Hitman Go
- Lara Croft Go
- Deus Ex Go
Sports
- OK Golf
Rythym
- Dub Dash
Location-based
- Pokemon Go
Other
- Chameleon Run
- Armajet
