Here’s every game that supports the Razer Phone’s 120Hz display

The Razer Phone is an impressive device on the spec sheet, but its stand out feature is absolutely the 5.7-inch 120Hz display. We don’t see this refresh rate often, and Razer takes advantage of it by ensuring there are plenty of games that use it.

Since the phone’s launch, more games have been updated or released to support this feature, but finding those games hasn’t been very easy. Now, though, Razer is making it a breeze by publishing a full list of games that support 120Hz.

From fighting to racing to FPS and more, there are currently 49 games on the Play Store that support this new display, and they’re all listed right below. For a more up to date list, check out Razer’s website.

Fighting Tekken Mobile

Injustice

Injustice 2

Mortal Kombat X Racing Gear.Club

Asphalt 8

Riptide GP: Renegade RPG/MMORPG Final Fantasy XV: Personal Edition

Space Rangers: Legacy

Vendetta Online

Runescape

Lineage 2: Revolution

Evoland

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Arcade Pac-Man

Pac-Man Pop!

RC Soccer

Super Samurai Rampage

Chicken Jump

Zen Pinball MOBA Arena of Valor

Vainglory FPS Modern Combat 5

Shadowgun Legends

Hitman Sniper RTS Titanfall Assault

Warhammer 40k: Freeblade

Warfair

World of Tanks: Blitz

World of Warships Action-Adventure KillAllZombies

Meridian

Bug Butcher

Caterzillar

Dash Galactic Sandbox Minecraft

Sandbox 3d Puzzle/Strategy Star Vikings

Puzzle Quest 2

Talos Principle

Mini Metro

Hitman Go

Lara Croft Go

Deus Ex Go Sports OK Golf Rythym Dub Dash Location-based Pokemon Go Other Chameleon Run

Armajet

