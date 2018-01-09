Razer Phone gets HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 audio thanks to Netflix partnership

Razer’s first entry into the smartphone market with the Razer Phone has its flaws, but it is quickly becoming known as the best phone for entertainment. Thanks to the 120Hz display and impressive speakers, that’s a title well-earned, and it’s about to get even better…

Announced this week, alongside the company’s other CES reveals, Razer is partnering with Netflix to bring two big names in entertainment to the Razer Phone — Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 and HDR.

HDR isn’t something new for a smartphone, as we’ve seen several pack the functionality before. However, no phone has ever featured support for HDR and Dolby Digital Plus audio. This is enabled thanks to the 5.7-inch HDR-certified display on the Razer Phone, as well as the Dolby-optimized front-facing speakers on the device.

“We engineered the Razer Phone to handle HDR video and sound like no other phone on the market,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “We are incredibly excited to deliver Netflix entertainment on a smartphone like never before, enabling us to take full measure of the Razer Phone’s HDR10-enabled display and dual-firing, front-facing Dolby-optimized speakers and THX-certified headphone connectivity.”

It’s also important to note that the audio enhancements coming to Netflix on the Razer Phone aren’t just Dolby audio, but rather 5.1 audio. That audio is used most regularly in home theaters and PC setups, but thanks to the speaker setup Razer has included, it’s possible on a phone.

Netflix and Razer will make this update available as part of a coming OTA later this month. That update will include the Netflix app itself, which will come pre-loaded on Razer Phones sold from this point forward.