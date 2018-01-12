Sketchy Samsung Galaxy S9 leak in line w/ rumored specs, reveals stereo speakers, details camera

CES 2018 has come and gone without Samsung teasing the Galaxy S9, thus contradicting reports of an early unveil. A new leak of sketchy repute, however, hints at some key specifications, including a reveal of the camera setup.

Last night, an image — possibly originating from Weibo — of the Galaxy S9’s retail packaging was posted to Reddit. The back of the box, which lines up with previous Galaxy packaging down to the format and material, lists a ton of specifications. In the bottom-right corner of the image, we see a gloved hand possibly hinting at the factory origin of this leak.

As per previous rumors, the Galaxy S9 line is expected to have an iterative design, with the smaller device rocking a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ sAMOLED display, according to the specs label.

The S9 has been rumored to only feature one camera, with the Note 8’s dual lens limited to the S9+, but it will apparently feature a “Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP OIS” lens. Previously debuted on Samsung’s W2018 Android flip phone, the S9 would have variable camera apertures at f/1.5 and f/2.4. It would also be able to record in a “Super Slow-mo” mode, while there is an 8MP auto-focus selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the presence of stereo speakers are noted, with tuning done by AKG to match the included earphones. Other specs include 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and IP68 dust and water resistance. An iris scanner is also touted, though the need for one should be mitigated by the rumored vertical placement of the fingerprint sensor that’s easier to reach.

These specs do line up with previous rumors and contribute to the veracity of the leak. The Galaxy S9 could be unveiled as soon as next month.

