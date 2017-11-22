Samsung Galaxy S9 w/ dual-camera only on ‘Plus’ model rumored for tease at CES

In recent months, we’ve heard several rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9, including specs and a possible dual-camera setup. A new report today provides more concrete details, especially regarding the camera system, and a possible earlier announcement.

According to VentureBeat, the Galaxy S9 line will have an iterative design that matches this year’s phones. The smaller device (SM-G960) is codenamed Star 1 and feature the same 5.8-inch curved AMOLED display, while the S9+ (SM-G965) uses a 6.2-inch panel.

Earlier rumors noted a Snapdragon 845 processor powering the devices, with today’s report noting a 10-nanometer chip. However, for the first time, other specifications will significantly differ.

The S9+ will feature a dual-camera system — similar to the one used on the Note 8 — arranged vertically so that the fingerprint sensor is at the bottom. This fingerprint placement confirms a previous report that Samsung will not adopt a sensor embedded under the display.

Meanwhile, the S9 will stick to a single camera, though retains this vertical placement to address a common complaint with the current generation.

It will also only feature 4GB of RAM versus 6GB on the larger unit. Shared specs include 64GB of storage expandable via microSD and the 3.5 millimeter audio jack. VentureBeat also notes the addition of AKG stereo speakers, with Samsung working on a new DeX docking station where the S9 is used as a touchpad or virtual keyboard.

In terms of launch, the phones will make “their first public appearance” at CES this January. It’s unclear what exactly will be revealed in Las Vegas, as the launch is still pegged for March at another event.

