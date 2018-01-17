9to5Toys Lunch Break: Roku Streaming Stick $40, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablets from $600, Anker PowerCore $80, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Roku Streaming Stick returns to Amazon all-time low at $40 shipped (20% off)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablets w/ Active Pen & Removable Keyboard from $600

Keep your Android phone going w/ Anker’s PowerCore battery & charger: $80

Apple Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years: $2 (Reg. $4)

Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200

MORE NEW DEALS:

Best Buy takes $200 off MacBook Pro, get up to $450 in credit w/ trade-in

NEW PRODUCTS:

Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets

Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018