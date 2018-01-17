9to5Toys Lunch Break: Roku Streaming Stick $40, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablets from $600, Anker PowerCore $80, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Roku Streaming Stick returns to Amazon all-time low at $40 shipped (20% off)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablets w/ Active Pen & Removable Keyboard from $600
Keep your Android phone going w/ Anker’s PowerCore battery & charger: $80
9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards
Apple Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Essential Anatomy 5 for iOS/Mac now 50% off, starting from $10 (Reg. $30)
- Increase your Vocabulary with Learn New Words for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $2)
- Typic artistic caption app now available FREE on iOS (Reg. $4)
Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200
MORE NEW DEALS:
Best Buy takes $200 off MacBook Pro, get up to $450 in credit w/ trade-in
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Amazon is offering the Ironclad General Utility Gloves for $10 (Reg. $21)
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Amazon offers 15 digital Overwatch comics on Kindle for Free
- Dock your Apple Watch on Twelve South’s chrome Forte Stand for $50 shipped
- Nine West End of Season Sale up to 70% off boots, heels, handbags & more from $13
- Tote your MacBook in Solo’s Urban Slim Brief for $21 Prime shipped
- GameStop refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL + Mario Maker & LEGO Star Wars: $130 ($260 value)
- Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
- Garmin Fenix 3 Fitness Tracker w/ Heart Rate Monitor: $269.50 (Reg. up to $350)
- GAP is offering up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Inspire Pro, GeoBee Challenge, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Fire Fades $20, Borderlands Handsome $12, more
- Score the Honeywell Lyric C2 1080p Security camera from $133 shipped (Reg. $170)
- Dyson’s V6 Absolute Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $300 (Reg. $500)
- Cowin’s best-selling Noise-cancelling Bluetooth Headphones drop to $40 in all colors
- Vivitek’s lightweight 720p Wireless DLP Projector is down to $340 shipped
- Store all your files on Seagate’s 5TB portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $119 ($31 off)
- Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Flash Sale is taking up to 50% off luggage, duffle bags, more
- Amazon offers up to 27% off DEWALT/Stanley tools: Pliers $5, Line Laser $215, more
- Coju brings an unobtrusive firewall to your smart home for $179 shipped (Reg. $249)
- Amazon 1-day office supply sale up to 40% off: 144-Pack BIC pens $6.50, more
- Gotta Catch ‘Em All! Pokémon Clip and Carry Belt drops to under $5 at Amazon
- HDHomeRun Connect Tuner with $5 Gift Card drops to $70 shipped ($105 value)
- iTunes Sundance Award-Winners Movie Sale from $8: Lemon, Beatriz at Dinner, more
- Apple Watch Silicone Sport Bands (42/38mm) on sale for $5 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: EasyAcc iPhone X Case less than $4 Prime shipped, more
NEW PRODUCTS:
Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa
- Best planners to keep your life on track and organized this year from $10
- Arturia unveils the second generation semi-modular MiniBrute 2 synthesizer
- Nintendo’s New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition handheld is releasing this month
- VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 wins CES award for best kids’ peripheral
- Nike Shox Gravity is a cushioned classic reborn in new Metallic Gold colorway
- Slick new console revives original SNES so you can replay Super Mario World and more
- Tetra is an iPhone-connected portable dishwasher that will also cook seafood
- Sphero unveils first developer-focused robot under Misty spin-off at CES
- Nintendo Switch Direct: Donkey Kong, Mario Odyssey DLC, Dark Souls, much more
- Scosche details new MagicMount Pro Qi Chargers and a premium line of mounts
- Milo is a new Z-Wave smart home hub centered around a touchscreen & Google Assistant
- TempTraq is a wearable for continuously monitoring your baby’s temperature
- Aeolus is the beer-fetching, house-cleaning robot of your dreams
- Polk Audio Command Bar is the ‘first ever’ soundbar to feature Amazon Alexa built-in
- Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
- Huawei unveils Q2 Mesh Wi-Fi system w/ 1,867Mbps speeds, security emphasis, more
- Coros intros new Omni iOS-connected smart bike helmet w/ bone-conduction audio at CES
- LEGO Ideas’ latest 962-piece Ship in a Bottle set washes onto store shelves
- Brilliant controls all your smart home gear from one touchscreen hub + more
- Ingestible smart sensors: body/immune system data from the inside out
- Le Creuset Last Chance to Save Event with deals from $10 on pans, wine glasses, more
- The Royole Smart Writing Pad captures notes and doodles in real time
- LG’s new rollable 65-inch OLED is on display at CES 2018
- Western Digital unveils ‘world’s smallest’ 256GB flash drive, wireless My Passport, more
- Klipsch set to update wireless speaker lineup w/ Alexa and Google Assistant starting this year