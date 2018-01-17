Google Clips launch likely coming soon as smart camera passes through FCC

With the launch of the Home Max last month, Google Clips is officially the last product from the October 4th event that has yet to see a release. However, an announcement may be coming soon as the AI portable camera just passed through the FCC.

Filed yesterday, the FCC documents (spotted by Variety) do not outright identify the Made by Google device. However, product images shared by Google prominently display the G015A model number that lines up with the FCC ID for the filings.

Google Clips is a smart camera that impressively uses onboard and offline Moment IQ machine learning with a Visual Processing Unit to automatically capture meaningful images by recognizing the right expressions, lighting, and framing.

It gets more precise over time with users able to manually train it by pressing the shutter button. Motion Photos capture a series of images, up to 15FPS, through a 130-degree field of view lens and sensor with 1.55μm pixels.

The battery is good for three hours of usage and charges via USB-C. Meanwhile, 16GB of on-device storage can be quickly transferred to your phone via Wi-Fi Direct. Despite the name, it’s not necessarily meant to be clipped on your person, but rather intended to be clipped in a place that has a good view of a scene.

Priced at $249, Google at the October 4th event only noted that it was “coming soon.” With the filing, an official release is likely coming sooner than later.

