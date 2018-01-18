9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto E4 $150, LG 49″ Smart 4K TV $370, Honeywell Programmable Thermostat $39, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score the Moto E4 32GB Android Smartphone for $150 shipped (Reg. $175)
Take home the LG 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HDTV for a low $370 shipped
Honeywell’s programmable thermostat will keep you warm & save money at $39 (Reg. $80)
UE MEGABOOM Panther Edition Bluetooth Speaker for $148 shipped (Reg. up to $300)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Speaker w/ Power Bank $24, more
9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards
Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon offers the popular Philips Wake-Up Light for $85 shipped (Reg. $110)
Silk’s iPhone X Wallet Case supports Qi charging: $20 Prime shipped
- Brother’s popular AiO Wireless Laser Printer w/ AirPrint hits $85 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Keep tabs on your home w/ Netgear’s Arlo Security Camera 4-pack for $300, today only
- The Home Depot takes up to 40% off select Kwikset & Schlage smart deadbolts from $149
- Sony’s XB30 Wireless Speaker offers 24-hr. battery life, now $80 (Reg. $140)
- Garmin Vivomove Premium Activity Tracker with leather band drops to $70 (Reg. $200)
- Get a $60 Nike gift card for $50 with email delivery
- Get accurate readings with the Kinsa Smart thermometer for $10 (Reg. $15)
- Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]
- Battle against the First Order w/ this Defense of Crait LEGO kit at $68 ($17 off), more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: The Evil Within 2 $20, NBA Live 18 $7.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Demon’s Rise, iPoe, more
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console can be yours for just $339 shipped ($60+ off)
- Amazon is offering 6-months of Xbox Live Gold for just $15 ($30+ value)
- Get in shape from home with the Stamina ATS Air Rower for $230 (Reg. $400)
- Zippo Rechargeable Hand Warmer and USB Charger for $35 (Reg. $50)
- New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500
- Crocs Last Chance to Treat Your Feet Sale takes 30% off sneakers, boots, sandals, more
- Cut this 1-lb. SNICKERS Bar up w/ a fork & reach another strata of society: $8 Prime shipped
- Horchow’s After Christmas Clearance offers up to 65% off home decor, furniture, bedding, more
- Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker now up to 50% off: $100 (Reg. $170+)
- Banana Republic is offering an extra 60% off sale items with deals starting from $11
- Apple Watch Series 2 42mm Sport is available for $289 shipped (Orig. $399)
- Monowear offers 9to5 readers exclusive 15% off Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, more
- Apple Watch Silicone Sport Bands (42/38mm) on sale for $5 Prime shipped
- Dock your Apple Watch on Twelve South’s chrome Forte Stand for $50 shipped
- Best Buy takes $200 off MacBook Pro, get up to $450 in credit w/ trade-in
- SimCity Complete for Mac now matching all-time low at $10 (Reg. $30)
- Apple Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Essential Anatomy 5 for iOS/Mac now 50% off, starting from $10 (Reg. $30)
- Increase your Vocabulary with Learn New Words for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $2)
- Typic artistic caption app now available FREE on iOS (Reg. $4)
NEW PRODUCTS:
If you want Colgate’s new $100 smart toothbrush, you’ll have to go to an Apple Store
Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
How to organize and style your bedside table with these decor ideas
- Magilight lets you easily create photographic light paintings
- Yeti Touch is a tray that helps speed up kitchen prep by cutting defrosting time in half
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa
- Best planners to keep your life on track and organized this year from $10
- Arturia unveils the second generation semi-modular MiniBrute 2 synthesizer
- Nintendo’s New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition handheld is releasing this month
- VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 wins CES award for best kids’ peripheral
- Nike Shox Gravity is a cushioned classic reborn in new Metallic Gold colorway
- Slick new console revives original SNES so you can replay Super Mario World and more
- Tetra is an iPhone-connected portable dishwasher that will also cook seafood
- Sphero unveils first developer-focused robot under Misty spin-off at CES
- Nintendo Switch Direct: Donkey Kong, Mario Odyssey DLC, Dark Souls, much more
- Scosche details new MagicMount Pro Qi Chargers and a premium line of mounts
- Milo is a new Z-Wave smart home hub centered around a touchscreen & Google Assistant
- TempTraq is a wearable for continuously monitoring your baby’s temperature
- Aeolus is the beer-fetching, house-cleaning robot of your dreams
- Polk Audio Command Bar is the ‘first ever’ soundbar to feature Amazon Alexa built-in
- Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
- Huawei unveils Q2 Mesh Wi-Fi system w/ 1,867Mbps speeds, security emphasis, more