Google offering free Pixelbook Pen loops to help keep track of the $100 accessory

One of the only official accessories for the Pixelbook is a Google-made stylus called the Pen. While it’s handy for those who like to draw or hand-write their notes on the Chromebook, there’s no way to attach or store the writing utensil with the Pixelbook. Thankfully, Google is now giving away a loop that sticks onto the Pixelbook that can hold onto the Pen…

On a newly published support page, Google provides details about the Pixelbook Pen’s loop. Instead of a large accessory that clips onto the Chromebook, the loop attaches itself using a sticky adhesive. While this allows owners to place it onto the Pixelbook wherever they like, it also means it could easily fall off.

The rest of the loop is made out of an elastic cloth that the Pen can securely fit into. Is it the best solution for holding the $100 accessory? Probably not, but it’s the only one from Google, plus it’s free.

So if you own a Pixelbook, you can head on over to Google’s promotional website here and fill out a form with your name and address. You will also need your Pixelbook’s serial number as Google will only send out one loop per unit. Better hurry, though, this promotion is only valid through May 31 and Google will only mail out loops while supplies last.

