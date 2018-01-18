Huawei to preload Android Messages as Google partners on expanding carrier RCS adoption

Recent weeks have seen Huawei’s attempts to enter the U.S. cellular market flounder, while there might be more trouble ahead related to 5G development. Regardless, the Chinese smartphone maker is pressing on with a new Google partnership to make Android Messages the default RCS client on its devices.

Nintendo Switch

The next-generation successor to SMS, Rich Communication Services allows for advanced messaging, with features like texting over Wi-Fi, rich media sharing, group chats, typing indicators, and more.

Huawei joins several other OEMs, including LG, Motorola, and Sony, in adopting and preloading Android Messages as the default RCS client, and thus providing a consistent user experience.

The Google messaging app also features shortcuts to video call contacts through Google Duo or ViLTE (Video over LTE). Meanwhile, with RCS Business Messaging, companies can send interactive, branded content like QR codes and boarding passes that allow customers to take additional action. Android Messages will be preloaded on Huawei devices in the coming months.

On the network infrastructure side, Huawei is collaborating with Google to help with current and future carriers adopting RCS. Google’s Jibe RCS cloud and hub will be offered as part of an integrated solution within Huawei’s current infrastructure.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: