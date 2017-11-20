Android Messages 2.7 preps RCS Business Messaging, dual-SIM support, Wallet integration, more [APK Teardown]

Android Messages is Google’s official RCS client and has also been adopted by several manufacturers. Version 2.7 is rolling out and a teardown reveals work on Rich Communication Service features like Business Messaging for interactive messaging, as well as dual-SIM support. Meanwhile, the app is preparing payments through Google Wallet and Duo integration.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Business Messaging

Besides numerous benefits for regular users, RCS adds a number of powerful features for businesses. “Business Messaging” allows for rich media, interactivity, branding, and better analytics. For example, airlines could send rich flight status updates with suggested replies and actions for changing your seat and calling the airline.

In version 2.7 of Android Messages, several more strings detail the call shortcut, ability to email the sender, and open a URL.

<string name=”business_action_call_full_content_description” formatted=”false”>Call %s (%s)</string> <string name=”business_action_call_short_content_description”>Call</string> <string name=”business_action_email_full_content_description” formatted=”false”>Send email to %s (%s)</string> <string name=”business_action_email_short_content_description”>Send email</string> <string name=”business_action_website_full_content_description” formatted=”false”>Open website %s (%s)</string> <string name=”business_action_website_short_content_description”>Open website</string>

We’ve been able to activate a “rich card” showing a rough example of this Business Messaging feature in action:

RCS and Dual-SIM support

With dual-SIM support spotted on the most recent Google Phone app, it’s not too surprising that references have also been found in Android Messages. The strings specifically note “multi_sim” and the ability to activate RCS’s “enhanced messaging features” on specific SIMs.

<string name=”conversation_list_rcs_promo_subtitle_multi_sim”>Turn on enhanced messaging features on \”%1$s\” (SIM %2$d)</string> <string name=”rcs_success_popup_body”>Use \”%1$s\” (SIM %2$d) to send messages over Wi-Fi, see when friends are typing, and more.</string> <string name=”rcs_success_popup_title”>SIM %1$d now has enhanced features</string>

Sending/requesting cash with Google Wallet

Google Wallet integration that allows users to send and receive cash has been in the works for quite a while now. This version adds new strings, as well as the Wallet icon and a new graphic for the upcoming feature.

<string name=”c2o_money_only_one_allowed”>”Can’t add another money attachment”</string> <string name=”c2o_money_request_message_text” formatted=”false”>”Here’s a request for %1s. Use this link to send me the money: %2s”</string> <string name=”c2o_money_send_message_text” formatted=”false”>”Here’s %1s. Use this link to accept the money: %2s”</string>

Update: As spotted by AP, this feature now live. Tapping the the plus icon in a conversation adds a new option to either send or request cash. After completing the process, Google uses the graphic we found above as an image that notes how much you’re requesting/sending:

Google Duo integration

Android Messages is working on Duo integration with strings suggesting a button. If Google Allo is any example, it’s likely a shortcut in the action bar of conversations that appears if contacts have Duo.

enable_video_calling_button

Dylan contributed to this article

