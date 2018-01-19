9to5Toys Lunch Break: DJI Phantom 4 $759, Beats Solo3 Headphones $197, Qi Wireless Charging Dock $16, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Take to the skies w/ DJI’s camera-equipped Phantom 4 Quadcopter for $759 (Reg. $899)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (multiple colors) back at $197 (Reg. $300)

This Qi wireless charging dock is down to $16 Prime shipped (24% off)

Smartphone Accessories: iClever Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $17, more

Save $50 on Nest Cam IQ, bringing the price to $249 shipped

Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200

MORE NEW DEALS:

Outfit your desk with this G. Skill RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $80 (Reg. $100)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]

New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500

Espro invented ‘the World’s Lightest Coffee Press’ for travelers