9to5Toys Lunch Break: DJI Phantom 4 $759, Beats Solo3 Headphones $197, Qi Wireless Charging Dock $16, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take to the skies w/ DJI’s camera-equipped Phantom 4 Quadcopter for $759 (Reg. $899)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (multiple colors) back at $197 (Reg. $300)
This Qi wireless charging dock is down to $16 Prime shipped (24% off)
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $17, more
Save $50 on Nest Cam IQ, bringing the price to $249 shipped
Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200
MORE NEW DEALS:
Outfit your desk with this G. Skill RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $80 (Reg. $100)
- Get your taxes done with TurboTax Premier 2017 for $49 (Reg. $90)
- Sony PS4 Flash Sale: Hotline Miami $4, Thief $3, Strider $4.50, many more
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker drops to $60 shipped for today only (Reg. $100+)
- Fitbit’s Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale gets first discount to $112 shipped
- Forever 21 offers an extra 40% off sale items for men and women from $2
- Grab this Aukey Wireless Doorbell for less than $8 at Amazon
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Dell’s 27-inch 1080p monitor drops to a new Amazon all-time low at $150 ($40 off)
- Lenox is having a Clearance Blowout with up to 85% off dinnerware, decor and more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cardinal Land Puzzler, Super Tank Battle, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 $25, DOOM VFR $20, more
- Amazon quietly raises Prime membership fees to $13/mo., annual $99 option remains
- Get Logitech’s best-selling C920 1080p Webcam for $46 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle from $370 (Reg. $450)
- LEGO Star Wars Jedi Starfighter w/ Hyperdrive down to $84, more sets from $12
- Jos. A. Bank offers up to 60% off sitewide including suits, dress shirts, outerwear, more
- Get great sound with the Sennheiser Digital Wireless Headphones for $85 (Reg. $110)
- Gerber Dime Multi-Tool for under $11 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $19)
- Best Buy is discounting select Big-Screen 4K TVs today only: Samsung 75-inch for $1,700
- Become a Certified Graphic Designer with this Three-Course Bundle for $39
- Sony’s ultra-portable cube Bluetooth speaker brings tunes anywhere: $38 (Reg. $60)
- Netgear’s Tri-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router adds whole-home coverage for $179 (Reg. $250)
- Bring Star Wars home w/ Propel X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Speeder Drones for $75
- Logitech 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Speaker System returns to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Amazon’s 1-Day Panasonic Electric Razor/Trimmer Gold Box has deals from $34
- Save $259 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Apple Watch Series 2 42mm Sport is available for $289 shipped (Orig. $399)
- Monowear offers 9to5 readers exclusive 15% off Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, more
- Apple Watch Silicone Sport Bands (42/38mm) on sale for $5 Prime shipped
- Dock your Apple Watch on Twelve South’s chrome Forte Stand for $50 shipped
- Essential Anatomy 5 for iOS/Mac now 50% off, starting from $10 (Reg. $30)
- Jet Ball Arkanoid iOS arcade shooter now FREE (Reg. $2)
- Apple Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Increase your Vocabulary with Learn New Words for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]
New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500
Espro invented ‘the World’s Lightest Coffee Press’ for travelers
- Target’s new denim-based line Universal Thread features all items under $40
- If you want Colgate’s new $100 smart toothbrush, you’ll have to go to an Apple Store
- Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
- How to organize and style your bedside table with these decor ideas
- Magilight lets you easily create photographic light paintings
- Yeti Touch is a tray that helps speed up kitchen prep by cutting defrosting time in half
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa
- Best planners to keep your life on track and organized this year from $10
- Arturia unveils the second generation semi-modular MiniBrute 2 synthesizer
- Nintendo’s New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition handheld is releasing this month
- VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 wins CES award for best kids’ peripheral
- Nike Shox Gravity is a cushioned classic reborn in new Metallic Gold colorway
- Slick new console revives original SNES so you can replay Super Mario World and more
- Tetra is an iPhone-connected portable dishwasher that will also cook seafood
- Sphero unveils first developer-focused robot under Misty spin-off at CES
- Nintendo Switch Direct: Donkey Kong, Mario Odyssey DLC, Dark Souls, much more
- Scosche details new MagicMount Pro Qi Chargers and a premium line of mounts
- Milo is a new Z-Wave smart home hub centered around a touchscreen & Google Assistant
- TempTraq is a wearable for continuously monitoring your baby’s temperature
- Aeolus is the beer-fetching, house-cleaning robot of your dreams
- Polk Audio Command Bar is the ‘first ever’ soundbar to feature Amazon Alexa built-in
- Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
- Huawei unveils Q2 Mesh Wi-Fi system w/ 1,867Mbps speeds, security emphasis, more