Gboard’s built-in GIF creator featuring Motion Stills is already live on iOS

In late November, we spotted Gboard for Android working on Motion Stills integration as part of an integrated GIF creation tool. On iOS, this built-in GIF creator feature is already live and widely rolling out as of this weekend.

Nintendo Switch

The GIF creation feature builds on Motion Stills with users able to create animations that both feature loops and fast-forwards. It is accessible as a new icon in Gboard’s suggestion row, or by heading to the dedicated GIFs tab and “My GIFs” at the very left of the carousel.

Tapping either will launch a camera preview to record, with mode switching done by swiping at the bottom and a button to switch between the front and rear camera at the top-right corner. After the recording is finished, Gboard will note that the GIF has been copied and can be pasted in any supported field.

Meanwhile, that GIF remains in your history for quick access in the future, though it can be easily deleted by holding down on it.

This integration is quite handy and sports a similar interface to what we’ve been able to activate on Android. However, it appears that Android users will have to separately download the Motion Stills app.

The iOS client hasn’t been updated since December, with the GIF feature likely rolling as part of a server-side update.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: