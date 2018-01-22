Google rolling out speed ratings for public Wi-Fi networks in Android 8.1

When Google announced Android 8.1 back in December, it showed off a feature that placed a speed label next to public Wi-Fi networks. Based on these labels, users would be able to decide if they wanted to connect to the open network. At long last, Google is officially rolling out this feature starting today…

This morning, the official Android Twitter account announced that Android 8.1’s speed ratings for public Wi-Fi was beginning to roll out. Accompanying the tweet is a GIF showing the network speed labels at work (see below).

Thanks to Google’s support page, we know that Android will label open Wi-Fi networks somewhere between very fast and slow. You can read each label’s description below:

Slow : If you can use Wi-Fi calling, you can make phone calls and send texts.

: If you can use Wi-Fi calling, you can make phone calls and send texts. OK : You can read webpages, use social media, and stream music.

: You can read webpages, use social media, and stream music. Fast : You can stream most videos.

: You can stream most videos. Very Fast: You can stream very high-quality videos.

If you want to turn this feature off, you can head into your phone’s Wi-Fi preferences and open up the Advanced section. From there, locate Network rating provider and switch it to None.

Is this a feature you might use when thinking about connecting to public Wi-Fi? Are you ever concerned about the speed of public networks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Public Wi-Fi can be spotty. For the first time, #AndroidOreo 8.1 lets you take out the guesswork & see the speed of networks before you hit connect. Rolling out now: https://t.co/lSzvCFgNk7 pic.twitter.com/60EmoPxUX4 — Android (@Android) January 22, 2018

