9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Tap $55, Amazon Echo Spot 2-pack $220, ecobee4 Smart Thermostat $199, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa hits $55 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)
Get a 2-pack of Amazon’s new Echo Spot at an all-time low for $220 shipped ($40 off)
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat w/ HomeKit support returns to $199 (Reg. $249)
Add a Samsung 64GB EVO+ microSDXC card to your setup for $20 (Reg. $30)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 26500mAh Power Bank w/Lightning input for $40, more
Anker’s new Amazon sale from $8: 5-port 60W Charger w/ USB-C $34, Lightning Cables, more
VPN Unlimited protects your online activity with a lifetime subscription for $18 (Reg. $40)
Review: Apogee’s next generation Lightning & USB MiC+ for iOS/Mac
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bose offers its Acoustimass 5 Stereo System for $249 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $399)
Score Sharp’s 65-inch Smart HDR UHDTV just in time for the Super Bowl at $750 ($450 off)
- Aukey 3-Pack of 3.3-ft. USB-C to USB 3.0 Cables for just $7 Prime shipped
- Adorn your desk w/ the Dell 28-inch 4K UDH Monitor for $270 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Get the Alexa-compatible LOHAS BR30 Multicolor Smart Light Bulb for $30 ($7 off)
- Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar with 6.5-inch Wireless Subwoofer for $160 (Reg. $280)
- This iPhone-connected smart scale is highly-rated and discounted to $23 ($10 off)
- Flossolution Max Flosser/Electric Toothbrush drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $100)
- Fender Pro In-Ear Monitor Wired Headphones for only $30 (Reg. $70+)
- Gift cards up to 20% off from Nintendo, Cabela’s, Burger King, Kansas Steaks, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: BADLAND 2, Wuzzit Trouble, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II + Two-Pack $39, Mass Effect Andromeda $12, more
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- Save up to 50% on select Architecture, Star Wars and other LEGO kits starting at $3
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- DEWALT 20V 5-Tool Combo Kit on sale for $399 (Reg. $600) in today’s Gold Box
- Steam your clothes for a fresh and polished look for just $15 (Reg $20)
- Keep your fridge/freezer tidy w/ these Greenco Stackable Bins: $26 shipped (Reg. $35+)
- Amazon offers bathroom scales from under $20 Prime shipped, today only
- Upgrade your WordPress Site w/ Lifetime Access to this Premium Themes Library: $29
- Hamilton Beach Digital Food Steamer within cents of all-time low at $29.50 shipped
- J.Crew updates your wardrobe w/ an extra 50% off sale styles, deals starting at just $4
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet 72 hour flash sale features shoes & apparel for $35
- Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off
- Amazon has Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac for $900, today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,499)
- iTunes launches ‘Double Feature’ movie sale w/ two films for $10
- VUDU has $0.50 Digital HD movie rentals: John Wick, Rogue One, Moana, many more
- Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $180 shipped at Target
- Apple TV 64GB 4th Generation for $170 shipped (Orig. $199)
- Best Buy takes $100 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro (256/512GB) in all colors
- Out There Chronicles iOS interactive sci-fi novel now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $3)
- Warbands: Bushido for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $4)
- Jet Ball Arkanoid iOS arcade shooter now FREE (Reg. $2)]
NEW PRODUCTS:
Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35
- Best Console Game Releases for January: Monster Hunter, Street Fighter Arcade, more
- Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]
- New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500
- Espro invented ‘the World’s Lightest Coffee Press’ for travelers
- Target’s new denim-based line Universal Thread features all items under $40
- If you want Colgate’s new $100 smart toothbrush, you’ll have to go to an Apple Store
- Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
- How to organize and style your bedside table with these decor ideas
- Magilight lets you easily create photographic light paintings
- Yeti Touch is a tray that helps speed up kitchen prep by cutting defrosting time in half
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa