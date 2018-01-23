Chrome 64 for Android rolling out w/ sitewide audio muting, auto-redirect prevention

For the second release in a row, the stable version of Chrome 64 is first rolling out to Android, instead of Mac, Windows, and Linux. Key feature in this release, besides security mitigations and bug fixes, include limiting malicious auto redirects and sitewide audio muting.

The browser is cracking down on malicious auto-redirects from third-party content embedded into pages. Chrome will now blocks third-party iframes unless a user has directly interacted with it, with the below infobar appearing when new tabs or windows try to open.

Meanwhile, an improved pop-up blocker in version 64 prevents sites with abusive experiences — like links disguised as easily clicked play buttons and site controls, or transparent overlays — from opening new tabs or windows.

This version also adds a new sitewide audio muting setting as part of Google’s push for more consistent media autoplay behavior. On Android, heading to Settings > Site settings will reveal a new Sound menu. Here users can mute sites from playing audio (set to Allow by default), as well as add exceptions.

Meanwhile, the Chrome Home interface sports a new explainer that guides users to where downloads, bookmarks, and history have been relocated as part of the bottom bar redesign.

Chrome 64 for Android will rollout over the coming weeks via the Play Store.

