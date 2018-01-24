Samsung hosting Unpacked event on February 25th for the Galaxy S9 at MWC

With CES over, it’s now time for Samsung to take the wraps off of its next flagship smartphone. Thanks to an invite that we just received, we know that Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S9 on February 25, just before the start of MWC 2018…

UAG Cases

Looking at the invite below, it’s clear that Samsung plans to show off the Galaxy S9. The only text about the mysterious device is “The Camera. Reimagined.” Clearly, the South Korean-based company intends to focus on an updated and improved camera system in its latest flagship.

Galaxy S9 leaks have been surprisingly scarce leading up to this year’s announcement, but it has been rumored that the smaller S9 will only feature a single-lens camera while the Plus model will have dual cameras similar to the Galaxy Note 8.

Additionally, based on a sketchy leak of what’s supposed to be the handset’s box, the S9’s camera will feature “Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP OIS” lens.

As always, Samsung will be streaming the event from Barcelona, Spain on its website for everyone who can’t make it to MWC. Festivities are set to kick off on Sunday, February 25, at 6 p.m. CET.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: