9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Sale, iOttie Samrtphone Mount $20, Assistant-enabled Smart Switches $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s new 3-day sale has up to $250 off MacBooks, $100 off iPad Pro, TVs, much more
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 3 holds your iPhone or Android on the road: $20 Prime shipped
Amazon offers this two-pack of Alexa and Google Assistant Smart Switches for $20
Pick up the Garmin Fenix 3 HR Performer Bundle for $366 shipped (Reg. $460)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey QC 8 outlet/ 6 port USB power strip for $29, more
Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500
Review: LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon is the ultimate collector’s item for Star Wars fans
Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds
MORE NEW DEALS:
Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K Smart UHDTV w/ Wall Mount: $679 shipped ($950+ value)
Samsung’s 28-inch 4K QLED UHD Monitor hits $330 shipped (Reg. up to $500)
- D-Link AC1900 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router hits new Amazon all-time low at $56 (Reg. $90)
- Anker SoundBuds Curve Bluetooth Headphones for just $19, today only at Amazon
- Insignia 2.1-Ch. Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer drops to $50 (Reg. $100)
- View-Master VR Starter Kit returns to $10 at Amazon and Best Buy
- Philips goLITE BLU Energy Light is back down to $68 shipped at Amazon
- Xbox One X w/ Destiny 2 & Assassin’s Creed Origins: $499 shipped ($580+ value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite $16, South Park Fractured $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty, more
- Assemble the 470-piece LEGO Minecraft Nether Portal for $32 (20% off), more from $20
- Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors
- Save Thousands of Keystrokes with TypeIt4Me for Mac, the Original Text Expander: $10
- This electronic Star Wars Pilot Helmet is the next best thing to flying an X-Wing: $40 ($30 off)
- GreenWorks 16-inch Reel Lawn Mower hits $32 shipped, down from $80+
- Step up your computer peripherals with this Razer Chroma Mouse for $40 ($20 off)
- Dyson Animal Vacuum with Tangle Free Turbine Tool in Purple for $190 (Refurb, Orig. $599)
- Grab a waterproof, pen-sized LED flashlight for under $12 Prime shipped
- Save up to 50% on KitchenAid Gadgets, Tools, and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Better Chef Stainless Steel Electric Egg Cooker hits Amazon low at $13 Prime shipped
- Express is taking an additional 50% off clearance items with deals from $8
- Amazon’s in-house brand Lark & Ro’s Cashmere Sale offers sweaters & dresses from $49
- Pacsun is taking up to an extra 50% off clearance items: adidas, Nike, Nixon, more
- Start gaming w/ this 4K Apple TV & SteelSeries Controller bundle for $190 ($230 value)
- Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $180 shipped at Target
- Apple Watch Sport Bands from $4 Prime shipped in a variety of colors
- Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off
- iTunes launches ‘Double Feature’ movie sale w/ two films for $10
- iTunes offers the Harry Potter Complete Collection in HD for $50 (Reg. $80+)
- VUDU has $0.50 Digital HD movie rentals: John Wick, Rogue One, Moana, many more
- Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 now 50% off for iOS and Mac, starting from $5 (Reg. up to $20)
- Out There Chronicles iOS interactive sci-fi novel now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $3)
- Warbands: Bushido for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $4)
- iBasket Pro arcade basketball for iOS now available for FREE (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Caply is a small, unique camera that boasts great battery life & tons of features
Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
‘Die With Me’ is a new app/chat you can only enter when your iPhone is low on power
- God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35
- Best Console Game Releases for January: Monster Hunter, Street Fighter Arcade, more
- Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]
- New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500
- Espro invented ‘the World’s Lightest Coffee Press’ for travelers
- Target’s new denim-based line Universal Thread features all items under $40
- If you want Colgate’s new $100 smart toothbrush, you’ll have to go to an Apple Store
- Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
- How to organize and style your bedside table with these decor ideas
- Magilight lets you easily create photographic light paintings
- Yeti Touch is a tray that helps speed up kitchen prep by cutting defrosting time in half
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa