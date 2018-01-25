Files Go 1.1 adds SD card and tablet support, customization for opening file types

Last month, Google launched Files Go — alongside Android Go — with features like smart deletion and wireless file transfer. Hitting version 1.1, the storage manager is improving its support for SD cards, while now working on tablets.

Nintendo Switch

Given that the target audience for Files Go is more likely to use SD cards, the app is expanding support for them. Namely, users can now filter to see files stored on an SD card versus internal storage.

Meanwhile, the app is adding support for tablets, with Google particularly citing the ability to wirelessly transfer files between devices without using data.

The last update in version 1.1 provides users with more customization over what apps open specific file types.

You can also customize which apps open your files with our new “Open with” flow. This should give you greater flexibility and control when handling all types of files. For example, to open PDF files, you may want to use your favorite PDF viewing app and that’s now possible.

You can install or update Files Go from the Play Store, with Google noting 10 million downloads since launch.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: