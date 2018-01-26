9to5Toys Lunch Break: Lohasic Qi Charging Stand $16, Sonos One Speaker 2-pack $350, Samsung 58″ 4K Smart TV $550, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Power your phone on this wireless Qi charging stand w/ cooling fan for $16 Prime shipped

Get a two-pack of Sonos One Speakers w/ Alexa for $350 shipped (Reg. $400)

Get Samsung’s 58-inch 4K Smart UHDTV just in time for the big game: $550 (Reg. $700)

Smartphone Accessories: 5W Shower Speaker $14, Aukey Bluetooth Adapter $23, more

Amazon’s 1-day Anker Mac Accessories sale has deals from $10 Prime shipped

Best Buy’s new 3-day sale has up to $250 off MacBooks, $100 off iPad Pro, TVs, much more

Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500

Review: LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon is the ultimate collector’s item for Star Wars fans

Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS:

January’s joyful LEGO Ideas models: Dinosaur Fossils, a Modular Arcade and more

IK intros new iOS & Mac iRig Stomp I/O controller w/ built-in interface, more

Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors