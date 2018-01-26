9to5Toys Lunch Break: Lohasic Qi Charging Stand $16, Sonos One Speaker 2-pack $350, Samsung 58″ 4K Smart TV $550, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Power your phone on this wireless Qi charging stand w/ cooling fan for $16 Prime shipped
Get a two-pack of Sonos One Speakers w/ Alexa for $350 shipped (Reg. $400)
Get Samsung’s 58-inch 4K Smart UHDTV just in time for the big game: $550 (Reg. $700)
Smartphone Accessories: 5W Shower Speaker $14, Aukey Bluetooth Adapter $23, more
Amazon’s 1-day Anker Mac Accessories sale has deals from $10 Prime shipped
Best Buy’s new 3-day sale has up to $250 off MacBooks, $100 off iPad Pro, TVs, much more
Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500
Review: LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon is the ultimate collector’s item for Star Wars fans
Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds
MORE NEW DEALS:
Verizon matches T-Mobile deal: Buy one iPhone 8 or X, get one $699 off
- Breaking Bad: The Complete Series now $40 in digital HD via iTunes
- Back Again: 4 months of Google Play Music and YouTube Red for free
- AquaJet H2 Water Scooter hopes to take your underwater adventures to the next level
- Sephora Wow Weekly Deals offer Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay & more from $10
- Samson hits NAMM 2018 w/ new studio speakers under $120, mics and more
- Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Box Set for $26, plus more Blu-rays on sale from $10
- Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours
- Nautica Winter Clear Out Sale offers an extra 50% off clearance: jeans, outerwear, more
- Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Li-Ion Combo Kit for $159 shipped
- Upgrade your home theater w/ Pioneer’s Elite Atmos Soundbar system: $405 (Reg. $700)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: BeatMaker 3, Battleship Online, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 under $10, Final Fantasy XV $16, more
- Dillard’s is offering an extra 30% off clearance items: Nike, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more
- Watch Dunkirk this weekend for just $1 in digital HD (Reg. $6)
- These wooden in-ear headphones are down to $12 Prime shipped ($9 off)
- Score new JBL Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones for $50 shipped, today only
- Dragon Naturally Speaking suites discounted to as little as $29 at Amazon
- This handheld gimbal takes your iPhone video shoot to the next level: $69 ($110 off)
- Cuinsinart’s 12-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $130 shipped, today only
- Amazon takes up to 30% off iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell from $580 in today’s Gold Box (Cert. Refurb)
- Nomad Stand for Apple Watch (38mm & 42mm) hits Amazon low at $13 Prime shipped
- Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $180 shipped at Target
- Apple Watch Sport Bands from $4 Prime shipped in a variety of colors
- Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB falls to $755 shipped ($244 off)
- Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 now 50% off for iOS and Mac, starting from $5 (Reg. up to $20)
- Telltale’s Minecraft Story Mode S2 now available FREE on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Out There Chronicles iOS interactive sci-fi novel now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $3)
- Warbands: Bushido for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $4)
- iBasket Pro arcade basketball for iOS now available for FREE (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
January’s joyful LEGO Ideas models: Dinosaur Fossils, a Modular Arcade and more
IK intros new iOS & Mac iRig Stomp I/O controller w/ built-in interface, more
Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors
- Ziro is a modular, voice controlled robot that works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Caply is a small, unique camera that boasts great battery life & tons of features
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
- ‘Die With Me’ is a new app/chat you can only enter when your iPhone is low on power
- God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35
- Best Console Game Releases for January: Monster Hunter, Street Fighter Arcade, more
- Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]
- New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500
- Espro invented ‘the World’s Lightest Coffee Press’ for travelers
- Target’s new denim-based line Universal Thread features all items under $40
- If you want Colgate’s new $100 smart toothbrush, you’ll have to go to an Apple Store
- Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
- How to organize and style your bedside table with these decor ideas
- Magilight lets you easily create photographic light paintings
- Yeti Touch is a tray that helps speed up kitchen prep by cutting defrosting time in half
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa